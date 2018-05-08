Vehicle fatality

On Friday, May 4 at approximately 10 p.m., the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD) responded to the report of a vehicle collision involving injuries in the 200 block of Linville Road.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed a Subaru Forester operated by Robert Wilson, 74, was traveling north/west on Linville Road. An Acura MDX operated by Lynn Irving and accompanied by his wife, Cherita Irving, and a juvenile was traveling south/east on Linville Road.

According to a WSPD press release, for unknown reasons, the Subaru Forester ran off the roadway slightly to the right and then overcorrected, crossing over the center double yellow lines and into the path of the Acura MDX. Both vehicles collided in the south/east lane of travel.

Police said Wilson died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained during the crash and the Irvings and the juvenile were transported to a local medical facility for the treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries.