Vehicle fatality

The Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD) responded to a reported two vehicle crash in the 1700 block of Union Cross Road on Saturday, February 15 at 8:20 p.m. Upon arrival, police said two vehicles were located that had been involved in a head on crash in the northbound lanes of Union Cross Road.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that a 2002 Buick driven by Gilmer Lee Flippen, Jr., 65, of Winston-Salem, was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Union Cross Road. Flippen’s vehicle then collided head-on with Han Sol Sim, 31, of Kernersville, police reported.

Sim was transported to a local medical facility for serious injuries. According to the WSPD, Flippen died at the scene of the crash.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and has assumed the investigation, which is ongoing.

Union Cross Road was closed for approximately 4.5 hours.