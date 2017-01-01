Vehicle crashes through Denny’s

Denny’s was open for business Thursday afternoon, a mere 12 hours after a car crashed through the front of the South Main Street restaurant. The only indication anything unusual had occurred at the location was a piece of plywood installed underneath one of the front windows.

According to Kernersville Police Department (KPD) incident and accident reports, the crash occurred at 5:20 a.m. when the driver of a 2005 Honda vehicle pulled into a parking space in front of the restaurant but did not stop. The vehicle jumped the curb and made contact with the building. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, August 30 & 31, 2019 edition.