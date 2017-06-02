Vehicle collision involving Kernersville Fire Rescue

Officers with the Kernersville Police Department (KPD) responded to a wreck Thursday, June 1 involving a Kernersville Fire Rescue Department (KFRD) vehicle.

According to a KPD news release, officers were called to the intersection of West Mountain Street and Nandina Lane at approximately 8:26 a.m. on a reported motor vehicle collision involving the fire department vehicle and two other vehicles.

Police said a 2015 Chevrolet KFRD vehicle was attempting to make a left turn from West Mountain onto Nandina Lane. A 2007 Jeep Compass SUV, operated by Janette Hernandez, 24, of Kernersville, had stopped directly behind the fire rescue vehicle, but was struck in the rear by a 2005 Nissan Murano SUV, operated by Bridget Bodsford, 35, also of Kernersville. The force the collision pushed the Jeep Compass into the fire rescue vehicle.

As a result of the collision, Bodsford was transported by Forsyth County EMS to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with moderate injuries. Police reported that although Hernandez did receive minor injuries as a result of the collision, she refused medical treatment on scene.

According to the news release, the fire rescue vehicle was not responding to an emergency call nor were any Kernersville fire rescue personnel injured as a result of the collision.

nyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to contact the KPD at (336) 996-3177.