Vehicle break-in arrest

On Thursday, Sept. 5 at 6:24 a.m., officers with the Kernersville Police Department (KPD) responded to reports of several vehicles that were broken into in the Hopkins Road area.

According to a KPD press release, a suspect fled the scene during the course of the investigation and was apprehended a short time later.

Police said Marc Kevin Siehler, Jr., 22, of Winston-Salem, was charged with one felony count of larceny of motor vehicle and one misdememeanor count of resist, delay, or obstruct.

Siehler was held under a $20,000 secured bond.

According to the KPD, additional charges are pending.