Vance

Raleigh- Mrs. Rose “Nanny” Brown Vance, 94, passed away surrounded by her family peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Rex Hospital in Raleigh, NC. She was born on January 18, 1925 in Yadkin County to Albert and Derotha Brown. Rose enjoyed gardening, baking, sewing, and flower arranging. She loved all holidays and especially loved to decorate for them. Rose always took care of her family. She also loved to try new things and to go to new places. She enjoyed camping and going to the beach.

In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her loving husband, Coy M. Vance, Sr.; one son, Coy Vance, Jr.; twelve brothers and sisters; and a great great grandson, Dakota Gray.

She is survived by three daughters, Debbie Childress (husband, Kenny), Gale Jiles (husband, Rick), and Patricia Starbuck (husband, John); one son, Gary Vance (wife, Susan); and many grandkids, great grandkids, and great great grandkids. The family would like to extend special thanks to her caretakers, Ailene Lee and Gwen Williams.

A funeral service for Rose will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Bunker Hill Primitive Baptist Church with Pastor John Wingfield and Pastor Lee Hedrick officiating. Burial will follow at the Bunker Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Saturday at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Memorials may be made to Bunker Hill Primitive Baptist Church in care of Debbie Childress. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.