A couple on Vance Road has raised concerns about the slope and depth of a drop-off in the roadway following a series of accidents at the location over the years. Now, the N.C. Department of Transportation plans to look at the area to determine what, if anything, needs to be done.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, August 18 & 19, 2018 edition.
Vance Road accidents
A couple on Vance Road has raised concerns about the slope and depth of a drop-off in the roadway following a series of accidents at the location over the years. Now, the N.C. Department of Transportation plans to look at the area to determine what, if anything, needs to be done.
Previous post: One Child’s Voice
Next post: ‘Sashmo The Great’