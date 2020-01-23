The American Red Cross has extended an urgent call for donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets, citing the arrival of colder weather and the growing number of flu cases being reported across the nation. The Piedmont Triad is no exception.
For more, see the Thursday, January 23, 2020 edition.
Urgent need for blood
The American Red Cross has extended an urgent call for donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets, citing the arrival of colder weather and the growing number of flu cases being reported across the nation. The Piedmont Triad is no exception.
Previous post: Give a Kid a Coat
Next post: Teacher of the Year