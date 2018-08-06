After flash flooding and excessive rain on Wednesday and Thursday, it is safe to say that the residents in Kernersville have had more than their fill of rainfall. The nearly unprecedented amount of rain in the area has been an inconvenience for almost everybody in some capacity or another, and has been more than an inconvenience for others.
Unprecedented rainfall
