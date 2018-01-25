Unmask the Violence

A local domestic violence prevention organization is celebrating its 20th anniversary, bringing in new Board of Directors members and bringing back a major fundraising event, Unmask the Violence.

Next Step Ministries provides services for victims of domestic violence including shelter, food, clothing, legal assistance, transportation, coordinates with local agencies and helps victims obtain employment and permanent housing.

