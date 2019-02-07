Unmask the Violence

With a Mardi Gras theme, Next Step Ministries is hosting their annual Unmask the Violence Gala at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden on Saturday, February 23 from 7 – 10 p.m.

The purpose of the gala fundraiser is to make the community aware of domestic violence and let citizens know that there is help available, as well as to raise money to help support NSM’s shelter.

