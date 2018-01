Unique connection

One man’s search for the family of an American GI who was one of many to befriend his mother’s family in 1944 France during World War II led him straight to the home of a Kernersville woman. Now, the two families are building a modern-day friendship that has its new foundation built around a black-and-white photograph and the memories it evokes. For more, see the Thursday, January 18, 2018 edition.