Union Cross Elementary Teacher of the Year

Union Cross Elementary School Teacher of the Year Matthew Saldiveri is a Long Island native who landed in North Carolina for a teaching job.

He got his bachelor’s degree in physical education from Dowling College in Long Island and has been teaching for five years. Saldiveri cited the lower demand for teachers in Long Island and his fiancé’s family living in North Carolina as reasons he made the move down south.

