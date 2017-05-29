Unchain Winston, which services all of Forsyth County, will host their Fundraising Market 2017 in the VFW Post Dance Hall Daze parking lot, located at 618 Edgewood St., on June 3 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
For more, see the Thursday, May 25, 2017 edition.
Unchain Forsyth Fundraiser
Unchain Winston, which services all of Forsyth County, will host their Fundraising Market 2017 in the VFW Post Dance Hall Daze parking lot, located at 618 Edgewood St., on June 3 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Previous post: Felony drug trafficking
Next post: Benefit for Sophie