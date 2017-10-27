Dr. Judy Hopkins of Novant Health Oncology Specialists in Kernersville continues to work on the frontlines of the fight against cancer through vital clinical trials that advance treatment options for patients.
For more, see the Thursday, October 26, 2017 edition.
Two year study
Dr. Judy Hopkins of Novant Health Oncology Specialists in Kernersville continues to work on the frontlines of the fight against cancer through vital clinical trials that advance treatment options for patients.
Previous post: Feed the Hunger
Next post: CORE Club