Turner

Nancy Ann Temples Turner left this earth on July 11, 2020, after a long battle with metastatic lung cancer. She was 75 years old.

It would be wrong to say that Nancy lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, Nancy stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. There was no quit in Nancy. Just because she is no longer here, it doesn’t mean she lost her fight. She is now in the presence of our Lord and Savior and is rejoicing with family that preceded her in death.

Nancy is survived by her husband James “Red” of the home (Walkertown), her children James and Lesa (Mayodan), Mark (Walkertown), Charona and Richard (Walkertown), and her sister Susan and husband Robert (Denton). She is also survived by her “favorite” grandchild Joseph (Walkertown) whom she adored more than life itself. She also has many nieces and nephews that are greatly loved.

She is preceded in death by her beloved parents Bynum and Stella Temples, her sisters Penny Ramsey and Carol Melton, a beloved niece Christina Royal, and several precious nieces and nephews that she can now enjoy because she accepted Jesus as her Savior at the age of 8. She is now in her permanent home, and we are rejoicing for her.

Born in City View on March 2, 1945, Nancy lived with her parents and 3 siblings. On October 10, 1959 she married a young gentleman from Yadkin County. They soon moved to Walkertown to begin their 60 years of marriage together. Nancy loved her church family at Gospel Light Baptist in Walkertown. Every Sunday morning Nancy arrived at church early to prepare for all the kids she would take care of in the nursery. She loved her “babies” and never missed a Sunday. She was faithful and loving above all else and served in the nursery over 50 years. She worked hard all her life caring for the people she loved. She had a few jobs over the years and finished her career with Old Dominion Freight Line where she retired in 2019 after over 30 years of service. She loved America, Fox News, The New York Yankees and Nascar. These were her only pastimes other than church and family, and she enjoyed them to the fullest.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Gospel Light Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Frank Shumate and Rev. Matt Morrison officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Salem Funeral & Cremation Service, 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Gospel Light Baptist Church’s Bus Ministry, 890 Walkertown Guthrie Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. She loved those bus kids!

