Turner

Mrs. Betty Darnell Turner, 79, of Kernersville, formerly of Lagrange, passed away on May 28th, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at two o’clock on Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 at Bunker Hill United Methodist Church. Rev. David Rorie will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.

Survivors include her husband, Ken Turner, Sr.; two sons, Joey Turner and wife Sarah; Eddy Whiteside and wife, Delores; sister, Linda Gillis; four grandchildren, Chad, Hannah, Clara and Dalton; her special canine friend, Henry.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Bunker Hill United Methodist Church, 1510 Bunker Hill-Sandy Ridge Road, Kernersville, North Carolina 27284.