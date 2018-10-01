Tucker

Mrs. Mary Smith Tucker, 89, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 29, 2018.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, October 3, at 11:00am at First Baptist Church of Summerfield. Visitation will follow the service. A private burial will be held Wednesday after-noon.

Mrs. Tucker was born March 19, 1929 in Watauga County to the late Isaac Luther and Mamie Clyde Smith. She attended ASU where she met her beloved husband of 63 years, Bruce Har-wood Tucker, who preceded her in death in 2012.

Mary and Bruce had five children: Tony Tucker (Karen) of Summerfield, Vee Bracken (Danny) of Summerfield, Rhayce Tucker (deceased), Myla O’Brien (Paul) of Kernersville and Dona Hedgecock of Summerfield. Mrs. Tucker had thirteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchil-dren.

