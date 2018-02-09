Tucker

Dirk Rhayce Tucker, 61, passed away unexpectedly in his Daleville, AL home on January 25, 2018. The family will gather for a memorial service at 4:00PM Sunday, February 11, 2018 at Main Street UMC, with visitation immediately following.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Karen Wise Tucker and father, Bruce H. Tucker.

Survivors include daughters, Amanda Nicholle Ellington (Wayne), Amber Myriah Tucker, and Amegan Leia Rice (Andy); grandchildren, Adrienne and Aiden Lincoln, Zachary and Cade Ellington, Tucker Findley, and Ansley Rice; mother, Mary Smith Tucker; siblings, Tony Tucker (Karen), Vee Bracken (Dan), Myla O’Brien (Paul), and Dona Hedgecock and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and extended family.

Rhayce was a U.S. Army veteran, having served his country from 1976 to 1986, in Korea as well as state-side. After leaving the Army with a honorable discharge in 1986, he enjoyed several vocations, often serving his country as a civilian working at Fort Rucker. He loved his country, friends and family (who he was always ready to help in any way he could), a good bargain, and a good debate.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wounded Warriors, the American Cancer Society, or your favorite charity.