Tucker

Dan Morgan Tucker, 93, died April 15, 2017 surrounded by his family. Funeral Services celebrating his life will be 2:00PM Wednesday April 19, 2017 at Shady Grove Wesleyan Church. Burial with military honors will be in the church cemetery following the service.

Dan was born March 15, 1924 in Guilford County to the late Grace Morgan Tucker and William Elmer Tucker. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Mary Freiland Tucker and his second wife Lucy Tucker.

Dan served his country honorably in the US Army, ranking of Master Sergeant. His career in the military spanned over 10 years, including tours of duty during WWII in France. After his service in the Army, he worked for Arnold Stone Company, a subsidiary of Carolina Steel. His true love was his time spent farming the land and building tractors. He was known to have the talent to build anything that was needed whether it be concrete, steel or wood.

Survivors include his sons Ron Tucker and wife Jane, Skip Tucker and wife Debbie; step-children Joel Galloway, Wayne Landman and wife Elaine, Brad Galloway and late wife Janie, Doug Galloway and wife Jane; eleven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Tuesday, April 18, at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home.

A special thank you to Hospice, and his care-givers Jennifer Randazzo, Michelle Sisk, Marianne Brantley, Amanda Nava. We thank them for every moment and every gesture.

Memorial donations in his honor may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer, http://ww5.komen.org/donate/donate.html or Susan G. Komen, Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265

Family and friends may sign and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com.