Truck accident

On Wednesday at about 4 p.m., a semi truck’s payload crashed onto a curb turning off the Business 40 Exit 15 ramp. Police said the truck crashed on Highway 66 in front of the Citgo gas station and across the street from Novant Health Urgent Care’s Kernersville location. Town police said it seems the driver took the turn off the exit too sharply and overturned. No one was injured in the crash.