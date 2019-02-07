Trone

Kimberly Drown Trone, 59, went to be with the Lord Thursday, January 3, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

She was born May 21, 1959 to Richard Drown and Nancy Ferrell Johnson in Huntington, West Virginia. She graduated from Huntington High School in 1976 then continued her studies at Marshall University. Kim later moved with her family to Kernersville, North Carolina in the late 1980s.

Kim enjoyed working in her garden, cooking, rooting for the Carolina Panthers and Marshall Thundering Herd, but mostly, she loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include, a daughter, Brandi Danielle Merry and her boyfriend Zachary Poston; a son, William Mitchell Trone, Jr and fiancée Kristen Danielle Branch; grandchildren, William Mitchell Trone, III and Everlee Reese Branch; brothers, Teddy Johnson, Scott Drown, Jeff Drown, and Shawn Johnson; father of her children and dear friend, William Mitchell Trone, Sr; a boyfriend, Michael Brian Stokes; 2 dogs; and many extended family and friends.

Kimberly was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, gigi, aunt, cousin, and friend. She was loved so much by all, and will be missed greatly.