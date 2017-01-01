Triad Woodcarvers

Triad Woodcarvers has approximately 30 hand carved items on display at the Kernersville Library from now through August 28, when they will be hosting a three-hour demonstration of woodcarving by club members from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the library’s conference room.

