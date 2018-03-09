Triad Seniors Social Club

A social club in Kernersville that teaches players the art of poker is putting its chips to good use, with tournament fees going to support numerous charities throughout the area. This weekend and next will be no different.

The Triad Seniors Social Club, which is in the process of changing its name to the Triad Poker Academy, holds fundraising poker tournaments at its Hepler Street location and is open to anyone 21 years or older to join.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, February 24 & 25, 2018 edition.