To help continue their tradition of serving the community through a number of service projects and monetary contributions, the Triad Ladies Civitan Club is hosting two fundraisers including one through Schwan’s from now through July 3, as well as a yard sale on June 10.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, June 3 & 4, 2017 edition.
Triad Ladies Civitan fundraisers
To help continue their tradition of serving the community through a number of service projects and monetary contributions, the Triad Ladies Civitan Club is hosting two fundraisers including one through Schwan’s from now through July 3, as well as a yard sale on June 10.
Previous post: Volunteer award
Next post: Proposed budget