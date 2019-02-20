Triad Chill

February 20, 2019

The third annual “Freezin’ for a Reason” Triad Chill polar plunge will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, and Forsyth County’s top law enforcement officer is expected to take a leap into the frigid waters at Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe in support of Special Olympics North Carolina.
