As seniors at Triad Baptist Christian Academy reflected back upon their time at the school before walking across the stage on Friday, May 26, they thought of how well the school has prepared them for the future.
For more, see the Thursday, June 1, 2017 edition.
Triad Baptist first graduating class
As seniors at Triad Baptist Christian Academy reflected back upon their time at the school before walking across the stage on Friday, May 26, they thought of how well the school has prepared them for the future.
Previous post: Ruff Love Rescue
Next post: Jones to retire