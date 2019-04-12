R.V. Wakefield, owner of Tri-County Trackers, is looking for people willing to be tracked by his 19 month old German Shepherd, Baron, to further aid in his training as a tracking dog.
For more, see the Tuesday, April 9, 2019 edition.
Tri-County Trackers
