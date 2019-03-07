Have you ever wanted to travel to some place exotic, and want to help others, too? Walkertown resident Wesley Gant, who travels around the world on volunteer vacations, will give a presentation at the Walkertown Library on Tuesday, March 12 to help others learn how to Travel with a Purpose.
For more, see the Thursday, March 7, 2019 edition.
Travel with a Purpose
