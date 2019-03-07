Travel with a Purpose

March 7, 2019

Have you ever wanted to travel to some place exotic, and want to help others, too? Walkertown resident Wesley Gant, who travels around the world on volunteer vacations, will give a presentation at the Walkertown Library on Tuesday, March 12 to help others learn how to Travel with a Purpose.
For more, see the Thursday, March 7, 2019 edition.

