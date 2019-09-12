Paid For gospel music group is hosting a night to honor all traumatic brain injury victims and survivors at Harmon Park this Saturday, September 14 from 4 – 8 p.m.
The event will include food, refreshments, gospel singing and raffles.
For more, see the Thursday, September 12, 2019 edition.
Traumatic brain injury fundraiser
Paid For gospel music group is hosting a night to honor all traumatic brain injury victims and survivors at Harmon Park this Saturday, September 14 from 4 – 8 p.m.
Previous post: Finding a replacement
Next post: Pinnix building for sale