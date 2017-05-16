Volunteers are being recruited for a new focus group that will help shape future traffic patterns in and around Kernersville.
Selected volunteers will be asked to participate in two interactive workshops. The first of those meetings has been scheduled for Thursday, June 8 from 6-9 p.m. at the Kernersville Library. For more, see the Tuesday, May 16, 2017 edition.
Transportation Vision Plan
Volunteers are being recruited for a new focus group that will help shape future traffic patterns in and around Kernersville.
Previous post: Ready for court
Next post: Music at Twilight