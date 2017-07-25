Transportation survey

As members of the Kernersville Community Development staff work to finalize the transportation survey questions in the coming days, they also want to reiterate the value of citizen input. Both Jeff Hatling, Kernersville Community Development director, and Rochelle Joseph, Kernersville Community Development manager, have stated multiple times that the transportation study is intended to establish a “citizen informed and directed” transportation vision.

