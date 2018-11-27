Transportation Study

The majority of the Nov. 14 meeting of the Kernersville Planning Board centered around the comprehensive Transportation Study, which chronicled existing transportation conditions in Kernersville and existing transportation needs. Thomas E. Terrell, Jr, an attorney for HPC Seefried NC 1, LLC, petitioned for a Single-Phase rezoning from GC RS-40 (Guilford County-Residential, Single Family) to KV BI (Kernersville-Business Industrial) for 2.03 acres of property located at 320 and 322 Bunker Hill Road. All Business Industrial uses apply, and the area is expected to be an expansion of Triad Business Park, reportedly an Amazon fulfillment center site.

