Transportation Focus Group

After months of public input, three topics have emerged as top priorities when it comes to the future of transportation in Kernersville, including safety and security, mobility and multi-modal options.

However, it’s not the topics themselves that have captured the attention of the Kernersville Transportation Study Focus Group. (Those are similar topics to the ones group members chose back in June). It’s the questions, comments and concerns raised by citizens within those categories that are helping group members solidify the Town’s overall vision. For more, see the Thursday, November 9, 2017 edition.