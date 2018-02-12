A budget amendment and transfer before the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education in late January failed passage after concerns were raised about transparency in the process. School Board Chair Dana Caudill Jones raised her concerns about the issue when the item came up for a vote during the Board’s January 23 meeting.
For more, see the Tuesday, February 6, 2018 edition.
Transparency
A budget amendment and transfer before the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education in late January failed passage after concerns were raised about transparency in the process. School Board Chair Dana Caudill Jones raised her concerns about the issue when the item came up for a vote during the Board’s January 23 meeting.
Previous post: GoaTeens
Next post: Scouting for Hunger