Transparency and healing

In an effort to create an atmosphere of transparency and healing, the Catholic Diocese of Charlotte is preparing an end-of-year release of a list that includes the names of clergy within its ranks who have been accused of sexual abuse.

That’s the message delivered to the Triad area by Rev. Patrick J. Winslow, vicar general and chancellor of the Charlotte diocese, during a presentation to local media from the library at Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

