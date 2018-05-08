A tractor trailer was struck by a Norfolk-Southern train as it was crossing the railroad tracks off Graves Street early Monday afternoon, May 7.
According to area media reports, the crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the entrance to Best Logistics Group. The driver was not injured.
Train strikes tractor trailer
