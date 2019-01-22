Tragedy

The Colfax and Kernersville communities are mourning the loss of a seven-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in a pond near his home in Guilford County Wednesday evening. He was later pronounced dead at Moses H. Cone Hospital. On Thursday and Friday, the students and staff at Colfax Elementary School mourned Logan’s passing. He was a first grader at the school in the special needs program. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, January 19 & 20, 2019 edition.