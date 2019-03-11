Tracking offenders

March 11, 2019

A N.C. House bill reintroduced in the state legislature would create a pilot program in Forsyth County under which offenders who have been issued a protection order could be required to wear a tracking device in order to better protect victims of domestic violence.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, March 9 & 10, 2019 edition.

Previous post:

Next post: