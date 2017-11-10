Christine Harrell, a local Edward Jones financial advisor, is supporting the Winston-Salem Marine Corps League Detachment #1075 Toys for Tots program by using her office as a drop-off location for this year’s toy drive.
November 7, 2017
Toys for Tots drive
