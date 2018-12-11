Toys for Tots

Many places in Kernersville are collecting new, unwrapped gifts for Toys for Tots from now until December 15. Local drop off sites include Lowes Food, Walgreens, Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Group, Triad Family Chiropractic, EDI, A Shealy Company, Con-Way Freight, Coldwell Bankers, Core Karate Systems, Dollar Generals, Fitness Center Kernersville, Hawthorne At The Meadows, BB&T, Wells Fargo, Ageless in the Triad Med Spa, Pine Knolls Golf Course, PNC Bank, FastMed Urgent Care, Gateway Place Apartments, Harris Teeter, Kernersville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Musten & Crutchfield, Plaza Restaurant, Smiles By Design, Smokin’ Harley-Davidson, VFW, and Webster Bros. Hardware.

