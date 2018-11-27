The Salvation Army of Kernersville continues to seek individuals, businesses and churches to collect toys, clothing and Bibles for the Christmas season. This year’s toy drive will last until the first week of December.
For more, see the Thursday, November 22, 2018 edition.
Toy drive
