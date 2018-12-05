Kernersville suffered yet another heartbreaking loss this weekend with the Saturday passing of Dr. Charles Record, who along with his late father, Dr. Leo Record, served patients throughout the community for more than half a century.
For more, see the Tuesday, December 4, 2018 edition.
Town loses icon
