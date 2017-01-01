Citizens will no longer be able to walk into Town Hall on East Mountain Street or the Public Services building on Michael Street after officials announced both would be closing to foot traffic.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, March 21 & 22, 2020 edition.
Town Hall closed
Citizens will no longer be able to walk into Town Hall on East Mountain Street or the Public Services building on Michael Street after officials announced both would be closing to foot traffic.
Previous post: COVID-19 update
Next post: River Ridge Tulip Farm