Town closes playground equipment

The Town of Kernersville has announced that it has closed all playground facilities throughout the local park system in an attempt to better protect the citizens.

The park equipment at the following parks are affected by the closures:

• Fourth of July Park

• Civitan Park

• Harmon Park

• Ivey Redmon Park

The parks will still remain open but the playground facilities will be closed.

The skate park and basketball courts at Fourth of July Park and Civitan Park have already been closed, town officials said.

Restrooms at all parks have already been closed as well. These closures will remain in effect until further notice.