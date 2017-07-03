Town budget

Finances dominated the discussion at Tuesday’s Kernersville Board of Aldermen meeting, including the unanimous approval of the 2017-2018 fiscal year budget.

In that budget, which goes into effect on Saturday, July 1, Board members agreed to set the tax rate at 55.45 cents per $100 valuation and to set aside $2.3 million for capital improvement projects. For more, see the Thursday, June 29, 2017 edition.