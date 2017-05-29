Town budget

Experiencing a $13 million drop on the bottom line of an operating budget may be cause for concern at first glance, but Kernersville Town officials are not worried.

In fact, Town Manager Curtis Swisher said this year’s budget, which balances at $39,973,047, is just as strong as last year’s. The only difference is that the Town isn’t going to construct any additional buildings. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, May 27 & 28, 2017 edition.