Tom Brown Memorial Golf Tournament

The Tom Brown Memorial Golf Tournament, hosted by the Oak Ridge Lions Club, will be held on Friday, May 3 at the Greensboro National Golf Course in Summerfield, starting at 7:30 a.m., and club members are looking for both golfers and sponsors. The tournament is Captain’s Choice.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, March 9 & 10, 2019 edition.