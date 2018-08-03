Three suspects apprehended

Three murder suspects have been apprehended in connection to the death of Kenneth D. Kelly, according to the Kernersville Police Department (KPD). The KPD responded to 229 Century Blvd Apt 32B on a reported shooting during the afternoon of June 23. The victim was identified as Kelly, 41. He was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A follow-up investigation by KPD detectives and N.C. State Bureau of Investigation agents led to the identification of alleged suspects Jacob Michael Townsend, Sajae Charles Woodley, and Justin Norey Noland.

According to police, Townsend was arrested by detectives with the New York City Police Department on August 3; Woodley was arrested on August 1 in Lincolnton, N.C. by the N.C. State Highway Patrol during a traffic stop; and Noland was arrested on August 3 by detectives/agents with KPD, Greensboro Police Department and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.

According to the KPD, Townsend will have an extradition hearing in New York City within the next 30 days, at which time he will be transported to Forsyth County where he will be charged with first degree murder, breaking and entering, second degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Woodley and Noland are currently being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center under no bond. Police said Woodley and Noland are also charged with first degree murder, breaking and entering, second degree kidnapping and robbery with dangerous weapon.