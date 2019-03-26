“The Voice”

On Monday, March 11, residents around Kernersville were excited to hear their town mentioned on the popular vocal show The Voice after Ciera Dumas performed during a blind audition in front of the judges on national television.

Dumas, a 2015 Glenn High School graduate, said singing is her passion. Dumas grew up singing and started singing in front of people while leading worship at The Summit church.

In high school, Dumas was co-president of her acapella group, Vocal Point, under the direction of Carol Earnhardt. She shared that she likes to sing old school, soulful ballads, as well as pop and R&B style music.

“After high school, I really started to pursue my own music. I moved to Nashville when I was 19 to see what it was like. I wasn’t really sure I could do it, so I moved back to NC,” she said, noting that she was in Nashville for about nine months before moving back. “I had moved there with my best friend from high school, Joe.”

Ever since she was a little girl, Dumas said she has dreamed about being on a show like The Voice.

“I remember watching those competition shows. I remember watching Kelly Clarkson and I wanted to do that and wanted to see myself on one of those shows,” she said.

Dumas said she originally tried out for The Voice for season 15 and made it through to the blinds; however, she was not able to go because she had to end up having a nodule removed in her throat.

Dumas had also tried out for X Factor, having auditioned her freshman and sophomore years in high school, but said she didn’t make it.

Dumas said it was while she was living in Nashville that she tried out for this season’s competition for The Voice and made it.

Although she has auditioned several times and sung in front of large groups at church, Dumas said she was still nervous when trying out for this season’s competition.

“I was more-so insecure,” she said.

Once she was accepted into the competition, Dumas said she was in shock.

“I could not wrap my mind around the fact that I had gotten picked to do this. It was more of a mental game of whether I was going to believe in myself to do this, possibly from being rejected before, but also when you are there, you’re there with the best of the best in the country and it’s very intimidating,” she shared.

During the competition on March 11 (episode 5), Dumas chose to sing, “Tell Me You Love Me,” by Demi Lovato.

“I have always loved Demi Lovato, and especially that song because I can connect with it and the heartbreak, and I was able show my voice with the song,” she said, as she explained that she rearranged the song a bit to make it a little more gospel and soul to fit her style.

Dumas explained that there was a lot of preparation leading up to the blind audition.

“You’re working with a vocal coach and doing interviews, and we spent a lot of time out there preparing for family flying out and doing interviews with them,” she said. “There is a lot of training and practicing wardrobe. We were definitely busy, and being able to work with a vocal coach behind the scenes was very helpful.”

After her performance on The Voice, and being invited to continue, Dumas said, “It felt like a dream because the judges turn so quick.”

“I started out super strong because it felt like a dream, but when the judges turned around, I got a little freaked out, but then got a hold of myself,” she said. Dumas was joined by her dad, mom and best friend, Sarah, who were watching her live on stage.

Dumas said it didn’t really hit her about what happened until she saw a feature of the Best of the Blinds, when Carson Daly and Adam Levine were talking about her in an interview on television.

“It just hit me and I thought, ‘Adam Levine is talking about me right now,’” she said.

Although she went into the blind audition with the mindset that she would be selecting John Legend or Kelly Clarkson as her voice coach going forward, she changed her mind after talking to the judges.

“They talk to us longer (on stage) than what they can fit into the episode and he said some things that changed my mind,” she said. “Adam started out with a coaching moment and pointed out some things. He pointed out that I get in my head too much and (encouraged me) to be in the moment and to relax. That was my biggest issue – being in my head too much and not being confident. He saw everything that I was struggling with, but John fought for me too.”

Dumas said for the next round, the Battle Round, Adam will pick her song.

“It’s a little scary, but it’s a little bitter-sweet when you pick your own song because you carry the weight that if you didn’t do a good job, it’s on you,” she said.

Dumas said she has already had the chance to work with Levine and said he is very laid back.

“He gave me some tips on how to do certain things, but he also trusted me as an artist to do the things I felt I needed to in a song,” she said.

Dumas said she has also enjoyed getting to know the contestants.

“All of the contestants have become like family because we are living in hotels. We’ve become like best friends and the staff and producers and people behind the scenes are so nice and are making sure you are not getting too overwhelmed. They are very good to us,” she said. “That’s one thing that I love about this show, it doesn’t feel like a competition. It feels like your friends are trying to make your dreams come true.”

Dumas said she is so thankful for all the support she has received.

“The support that I’ve gotten from everyone is overwhelming. I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” she said.

Since her performance, Dumas said her Instagram account jumped up to over 3,000 followers.

“Needless to say, my phone was crashing, and I’ve gotten so many people saying there is something so special about my voice and the support is 10 times bigger being from a small town because someone from ‘their’ small town got on TV,” she said. “I have had nothing but good feedback and had people tell me they liked how my personality was goofy on TV. It has given me a lot of confidence that I can do this.”

The Voice appears on Monday nights at 8 p.m. eastern time on NBC and Hulu.